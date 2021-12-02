Taylor Hall’s Impressed, Brought ‘Some Speed’ To Bruins Top Line

NESN Logo Sign In

With Brad Marchand still away from the Boston Bruins as he serves a three-game suspension, Taylor Hall will skate with the first line once again Wednesday.

The Bruins are set to take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena and Hall will look to build off an impressive performance Tuesday with the top line when he contributed an assist on the squad’s lone goal in a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Prior to the squad’s tilt with the Predators, interim head coach Joe Sacco discussed the left winger’s performance and what he’s hoping this time on the top line will do for his game.

“We’re looking for him to build off his game. We thought as a group that he played better last game. He used his speed, he was competitive on the puck, which is some of the things we’ve talked about with him,

Sacco said. “So I think he gives that line some speed there on the outside and hopefully it’ll help build his game out a little bit to where we feel it could be.”

Through 19 games so far this season the 30-year-old has five goals as well as six assists for 11 points total while averaging a time of 15:48 on the ice.