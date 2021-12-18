TD Garden Absolutely Erupts After Jayson Tatum Crazy Slam Vs. Warriors

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The TD Garden crowd certainly loves Jayson Tatum.

After a slow start by the Boston Celtics in the first half against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, they came alive to begin the third quarter and the Garden almost burst after Tatum threw down a monster dunk after Marcus Smart won a jump ball over center Kevon Looney.

The Celtics forward secured the loose ball and drove past Warriors guard Stephen Curry before smashing it home.

You can check out a video of the play below:

JT SLAMS IT HOME pic.twitter.com/1YKXH2u1KQ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 18, 2021

Now that’s certainly what the Celtics want to see.