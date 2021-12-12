Texans Sign Former Patriot Receiver Phillip Dorsett To Active Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

Hard work continues to pay off for Phillip Dorsett.

The Houston Texans signed the wide receiver to their active roster Saturday evening, elevating him from the practice squad.

Dorsett has appeared in three games this season, his seventh in the NFL, between the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars, recording one catch for 3 yards in 19 offensive snaps.

The 28-year-old visited Houston for an audition of sorts earlier this month, and apparently things are going well enought.

Dorsett played for the Patriots between 2017-19, winning a Super Bowl and racking up 73 receptions for 881 yards and eight touchdowns after they traded for him from the Indianapolis Colts. He’ll add some depth behind Brandin Cooks, who also played for New England in 2017.