These Urban Meyer Tweets From Mike Francesa Aged Horrendously

Few likely could have predicted Urban Meyer wouldn’t even make it through one full season in Jacksonville before losing his job.

Mike Francesa definitely did not see it coming.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan early Thursday morning announced the firing of Meyer, who only was 13 games into his first NFL job. Meyer, as you might imagine, dominated social media after the news broke, and within the storm of activity was the resurfacing of two old Francesa tweets that proved to be wildly off the mark.

“Any NFL team that doesn’t break the bank for Urban Meyer, if he seriously considers the move, is nuts. He has very few equals,” the New York radio legend tweeted in late December of last year.

“Will be fascinating to see how long it takes Urban Meyer, one of the best and most complete coaches I’ve ever seen, build an NFL winner. Like a Parcells or a Belichick, he is involved in everything,” Francesa tweeted one day after the Jaguars hired Meyer.

Meyer ultimately has no one to blame for his colossal failure than himself. Sure, the Jaguars are far from the most talented team in the NFL, but Meyer made the situation exponentially worse by slipping up time and time again. Losing — especially when you’re dealing with a rebuilding team — can be tolerated to an extent, but the way Meyer acted and treated others in Jacksonville warranted termination.