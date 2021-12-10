This Matt Grzelcyk Highlight Video Shows How Hard It Is To Be NHL Goalie

NESN Logo Sign In

Playing any sport at a professional level seems wildly difficult. Playing goalie in the NHL? It looks like downright impossible sometimes.

The Boston Bruins reminded us of that Thursday night with a dramatic win over the Edmonton Oilers. The B’s got back on track behind a late-game goal from defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who scored with 2:33 to play in the third period.

Grzelcyk’s game-winner was the perfect example of just how hard it is to stop pucks off the sticks of professional hockey players. Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner can attest, as he was the netminder who had no shot of stopping the blistering shit by no fault of his own really. The Bruins did a tremendous job of getting traffic in front of Skinner, taking away his eyes as Grzelcyk picked a spot inside the post from the opposite point.

A video tweeted from the Bruins’ official Twitter account Friday morning does a great job of illustrating just how much Skinner had to deal with on the play while also showcasing the beauty of Grzelcyk’s shot.

Grizzy said good night. ?? pic.twitter.com/nGvaM6raME — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 10, 2021

There’s a point early in the video, right around the 3-second mark, where you can see poor Skinner looking around the mass of bodies in front of him, and he looks to his left. At the same time, Grzelcyk is teeing one up to the goaltender’s right.

Good luck with that one.