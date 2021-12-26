This Wild Stat Sums Up N’Keal Harry’s Rough Patriots Tenure

NESN Logo Sign In

When N’Keal Harry was drafted by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, many probably expected him to be better than what he’s shown.

The wide receiver really hasn’t been able to find a groove in New England despite the skills he was projected to bring to the table. It’s resulted in a bunch of angry Patriots fans week in and week out wondering how much more Bill Belichick will take from Harry.

The Arizona State product had an ugly drop in the second quarter of the Patriots’ important matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Another pass thrown his way Sunday was intercepted. Those two instances didn’t quite help Harry’s numbers.

According to NFL Index’s Tucker Boynton, 47% of Harry’s 98 career targets have resulted in an interception, fumble or incompletion.

Even though Harry has been used as a blocker and has excelled at that, the above numbers certainly are less than ideal for a wide receiver.