Jayson Tatum did a little bit of everything against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Boston Celtics forward had a game-high 26 points in the squad’s 88-87 win over Philadelphia and on top of that recorded a new career-high in rebounds with 16.

With the outcome still very much in the air in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, Tatum came alive and led the way for Boston with 11 points over the final 12 minutes to secure the win.

Although there has been some questions about inconsistency at times so far this season for Tatum, the Celtics forward undoubtedly has been one of the best fourth quarter scorers during the 2021-22 campaign.

After Wednesday night’s win Tatum now sits second in the league in fourth quarter scoring with 143, which just is four points behind Chicago Bulls guard Demar DeRozan for the league lead.

11 of Jayson Tatum's 26 came in the 4th quarter tonight. He's four behind DeMar DeRozan for the league lead…



NBA LEADERS – 4th QUARTER POINTS



1. DeRozan, Chi 147

2. TATUM, BOS 143

3. LaVine, Chi 136

4. George, LAC 120

5. Herro, Mia 119 — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) December 2, 2021

The Celtics certainly needed every last point from Tatum against the 76ers. They likely will need a lot more where that came from as they begin a five-game West Coast road trip on Friday night against the Utah Jazz.