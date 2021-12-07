This Under-The-Radar Patriots Defender Played Key Role In Win Over Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots held Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to one touchdown and 10 total touchdowns Monday night. And they did it without one of their best and most versatile defensive players.

Starting safety Kyle Dugger was unavailable for the AFC East matchup after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, removing a key piece from New England’s secondary. Dugger entered Week 13 as the Patriots’ leading tackler, having played 81.3% of their defensive snaps.

The Patriots don’t have a 1-for-1 replacement for Dugger on their roster — no one can replicate his rare blend of athleticism and physicality — and filling his void wasn’t a one-man job. But one defensive back saw a significant uptick in playing time in his absence.

That was Myles Bryant, who made his first NFL start in the Patriots’ 14-10 victory at Highmark Stadium.

Bryant was on the field for all but four of New England’s 58 defensive snaps — a career-high 93% — and provided one of the game’s biggest plays, breaking up an Allen pass on fourth-and-14 to seal the win.

Head coach Bill Belichick was quick to point out that Bryant and Dugger play different defensive roles, and that safeties Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips took on most of the latter’s usual responsibilities. But Belichick raved about Bryant’s instincts and football IQ, saying the undersized second-year DB has earned the trust of his veteran teammates.

“His instinctiveness shows up in practice a lot, and it’s shown up in games a lot, too,” Belichick said Tuesday morning in a video conference. “But it’s the kind of thing where until you see it repetitively in games — sometimes it can be (one way in) practice and it’s a little bit different in the game — but Myles plays just as instinctively and fast in games as he does in practice. He’s an excellent communicator, he anticipates well and works well with his teammates so that he puts himself and his teammates in the best position we can be in on certain formations and looks and coverages and those things.