Three Bruins, Including Jeremy Swayman, Added To COVID-19 Protocol

The Boston Bruins’ COVID-19 protocol now includes six players.

With Craig Smith, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron already in the protocol, the Bruins on Thursday added Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic and Anton Blidh to the list. In addition, a team staff member was added to the list.

According to the AHL transaction wire, the Bruins called up goalie Kyle Keyser and winger Jesper Froden.

The Bruins are scheduled to play the New York Islanders on Thursday night, and as of now there are no plans to postpone the game. The team traveled to New York on Wednesday without Blidh, Swayman and Frederic.

Complicating matters further is that the Bruins are scheduled to travel to Canada for a weekend back-to-back against the Canadiens and Senators. If a player tests positive in Canada, they are subject to a 14-day quarantine. The Bruins were going to travel to Montreal on Thursday night, but have discussed delaying that trip and staying longer in New York to lower the risk of a player testing positive over the border.