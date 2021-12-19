Tiger, Charlie Woods String Together Absurd Finish To PNC Championship

NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods made sure expectations were tempered heading into the PNC Championship.

If this is what tempered expectations look like, then we’ve got quite the redemption story in front of us.

Woods is playing in his first tournament since his horrifying car accident in January that left his golf career in doubt. The PNC Championship is a Pro-Am, one that pros bring their kids along for. As we’ve already known, Tiger’s son, Charlie, is an incredibly gifted golfer (how could he not be?). But the finish he and his father put together Sunday was the stuff of legends.

The longest birdie streak for any team entering Sunday was three. Team Woods passed that and much more, birdieing 11 straight holes until shooting par on 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

All told, they finished -25 across 36 holes this weekend.

Along the way, there were some downright impressive shots from the younger Woods.

A tough pin to attack.



A fearless shot by Charlie Woods. pic.twitter.com/HGpKWEihQr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2021

Watching in awe. ?



11 birdies in a row for Team Woods. pic.twitter.com/iIP9S4UDOZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2021

Club twirl ??

Putter raise ??



Signature moves from Team Woods. pic.twitter.com/1axRf2gV51 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2021

Make no mistake, though. The elder Woods had a few head-turners of his own.

Tiger two weeks ago: Keep your expectations low.



Tiger today: Absolutely *hammering* cut drivers in a family scramble while trying to chase down the No. 7 player in the world. pic.twitter.com/aRaYA9oBQ6 — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) December 19, 2021

Sidebar: You’ve got to love the Sunday reds making a return.

Months ago, Tiger Woods’ golf future was incredibly uncertain. And while he might not ever return to the level he previously was at, the standard he’s setting for himself is still impressive.

That we get to watch his son carve up the competition alongside him is just icing on the cake.