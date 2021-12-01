Tom Brady Claps Back After Julian Edelman’s Impression Of Bucs QB

NESN Logo Sign In

You didn’t think Tom Brady was just going to take Julian Edelman’s mimicking in silence, did you?

During the “ManningCast” broadcast of the New York Giants-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup, Edelman narrated a conversation between Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who were spotted chatting on the sideline. Gronk thought Edelman “aced” the impressions, and TB12 thought his former favorite target in New England did a great job, too.

But Brady’s praise for Edelman’s comedic chops didn’t come without some jabs at the Super Bowl LIII MVP.

“It’s so funny,” Brady said on the latest “Let’s Go!” podcast, as transcribed by WEEI. “And you know what? I think he’s right on! Usually I tell Julian to stick to his day job with something like this. I don’t even think he has a day job, though. He was pretty right on with that conversation. He’s always mimicked me pretty well, mimicked Gronk pretty well, mimicked (Bill) Belichick pretty well over the years and now that he’s got a platform to do it? He’s doing a good job of it.”

There also was a parting shot.

“He basically pretended to be Wes Welker his whole career so what can’t he do?” Brady joked.

Edelman obviously has more time on his hands to work on bits now that he’s retired. As for Brady and Gronkowski, they’ll be looking to help improve the Bucs’ position in the NFC standings as we approach the final quarter of the regular season.