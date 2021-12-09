Tom Brady Gushes About Rob Gronkowski: ‘Greatest Tight End Ever’

NESN Logo Sign In

More than a year after Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to join him with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady still is grateful.

The star quarterback — who on Sunday connected with the tight end for their 90th touchdown — told reporters Thursday that he didn’t remember the process of pulling his former New England Patriots teammate out of retirement, but was glad he did.

“I don’t remember exactly how it all went down,” he told reporters Thursday. “I don’t remember exactly how things played out with that. I’m just happy he decided he wanted to come out of retirement. Obviously playing together with him is just awesome for me.

“When I chose the Buccaneers, I wasn’t sure if he was going to come out of retirement or if he wanted to play, but it’s been amazing to watch him perform. He’s obviously the greatest tight end ever to play the game and he’s still doing it. Again, I think his ability to block in the run game, run routes in the pass game, going against smaller players, and then he’s very clutch. He comes up big in the biggest moments.”

The pair trail just Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (112) for the most touchdowns between two players in NFL history.

Brady, Gronkowski and the Buccaneers currently are co-favorites to win the Super Bowl at one Las Vegas sportsbook.