Tom Brady Heard From NFL On Sideline-Related Incident In Shutout Loss

Tom Brady caught the attention of many for something the Buccaneers quarterback did during Tampa Bay’s shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

It’s safe to say you can count the National Football League among the many.

Brady went viral for throwing his Microsoft Surface tablet in frustration. It came as the Saints held Brady and the Buccaneers scoreless, which marked the first time in 15 years the signal-caller was shut out.

“I did get a warning from the NFL,” Brady said on his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray on Monday night, as transcribed by ESPN. “I can’t throw another Surface or else I get fined. Imagine that! Imagine that.”

Brady admitted previously, and to no surprise, his throw broke the tablet. It came after a fourth-quarter interception with the Buccaneers sputtering as key offensive weapons Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette were all sidelined. Brady said that certainly played into his frustration.

“I won’t throw another Surface,” Brady said. “Although I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day. I think it worked out pretty well for them.”

In a different incident that caught the attention of many, Brady also appeared to have words for a Saints coach late in the fourth quarter. There haven’t been any punishments to come out about that, though.