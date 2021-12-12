Tom Brady Just Broke Another NFL Record During Buccaneers-Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Another day, another NFL record for Tom Brady. At least, that’s the way things seem to be going lately for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Brady on Sunday became the league’s all-time leader in completions, recording No. 7,143 in the second quarter on a 20-yard throw to Mike Evans — whom he had connected with earlier on what was quite the touchdown pass.

.@TomBrady is now the NFL's all-time completions leader ?? pic.twitter.com/wvs6EFsgJP — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 12, 2021

The former New England Patriots quarterback entered Sunday 18 throws away from the record, and with the league records for passing yards (which he stole from Brees in October), touchdowns and regular-season victories.

He also entered the week as the season leader in both touchdowns and passing yards.