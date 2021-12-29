Tom Brady Pays Tribute To John Madden After Football Legend’s Death

NESN Logo Sign In

The football world lost an icon Tuesday night.

Hall of Fame NFL coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden died unexpectedly. He was 85 years old.

Immediately after the news broke, heaps of tributes for Madden began to pour in. Among those to honor the former Oakland Raiders head coach was Tom Brady, whose first Super Bowl win back in 2002 was color commentated by Madden.

“John called our first Super Bowl,” Brady wrote in an Instagram story. “He was always so good to me. RIP to a legend of our game. My condolences and love to the Madden family.”

Patriots fans will fondly remember Madden’s call as New England put the finishing touches on its Super Bowl XXXVI victory over the St. Louis Rams. Madden admitted to having “goosebumps” after Brady, who was in his first season as a starting quarterback, marched the Patriots downfield to set up the game-winning field goal.