Tom Brady Poised To Reach Passing Milestones For Bucs Vs. Bills

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, and the matchup has Tom Brady poised to hit some milestones against a former division rival he knows well.

Should Brady rack up at least 229 passing yards Sunday, he’ll reach 4,000 passing yards for the 13th time in his NFL career. That would put him in elite company, as only retired legend and former rival Peyton Manning has put up that level of production as often.

Brady, at 44, leads the league in passing yards (3,771), touchdown passes (34) and completions (347). He already leads the NFL in all-time passing yards (82,875) and touchdown passes (615) — but with 18 more successful pass attempts against Buffalo, he’ll surpass retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (7,142) for most completions in NFL history.

Brady recently was named the “Sportsperson of the Year” by Sports Illustrated, so this would cap off quite a week.

From a team standpoint, the Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South title with a win, as long as the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers each lose or at least tie.