Tom Brady Responds To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Order For Bucs QB

Tom Brady, much to the chagrin of Bruce Arians, used his legs much more than usual this past Sunday.

Brady ran the ball seven times for 16 yards with a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 33-27 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. To put that line in perspective, Brady entered Week 14 with only four other rushing performances with seven-plus carries in his entire NFL career.

After the game, Arians made it clear he wasn’t very pleased with how much his 44-year-old quarterback took to the ground. During the latest episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady acknowledged his head coach has a legitimate gripe.

?He’s right,” Brady said, as transcribed by the Tampa Bay Times. “I agree with (Arians) — get my ass on the ground. That’s what I deserve. They’re trying to put me on the ground pretty tough. They took some good shots (Sunday).”

Although he admitted Arians was right, Brady did have some fun with the situation. The seven-time Super Bowl champion used his unexpected rushing showing to call out former NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo and Peyton Manning.