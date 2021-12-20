Tom Brady Suffers First Shutout Loss In 15 Years In Buccaneers-Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

All good things must come to an end, as Tom Brady learned Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shut out by the New Orleans Saints, 9-0.

Brady previously had made 255 starts without a shutout, which is the second-longest streak for a quarterback in NFL history behind Drew Brees.

The loss marked the first time in 15 years — dating back to Dec. 10, 2006, when he was 29 years old — that Brady and his team couldn’t get on the scoreboard. According to NFL Research, no currently active defensive player had made their NFL debut at the time.

On #SNF, the @Saints handed Tom Brady his first shutout since Week 15, 2006 …



Back on Dec 10, 2006:



– Brady was 29 years, 129 days old

– No currently active defensive player had yet entered the NFL

– Drew Brees was playing his first season w/ the Saints — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 20, 2021

Through 313 career starts, Brady was only shut out twice entering Sunday. His other zero-point loss came on Sept. 7, 2003.

Sunday’s debacle wasn’t all on him. The Buccaneers lost three of their most productive offensive weapons early, with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette all exiting due to injury. With few options, Brady finished with 213 yards on 26-of-48 passing with one interception.

Meanwhile, the Saints never found the end zone, defeating their NFC South rivals thanks to three field goals.