Tom Brady threw quite the touchdown pass to a leaping Mike Evans on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the Buffalo Bills.

Brady launched the ball over the outstretched Bills defensive back, a spot where only Evans could come down with it, and the Bucs wideout did just that. It gave Tampa Bay a 17-3 advantage midway through the second quarter.

Watch how it all played out here:

What’s even better is Evans lobbed the ball into a thrilled fan’s arms to top things off.