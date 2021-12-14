Should Red Sox Target Trevor Story In Outside-The-Box Offseason Move?

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story had a nightmare 2021 — when you consider the Colorado Rockies’ struggles, along with the shortstop’s underwhelming production, which ultimately could limit his earning power in free agency this Major League Baseball offseason.

But that doesn’t mean the dream of landing a lucrative contract is dead. Story simply might need to delay his long-term riches and instead settle for a one-year, pillow contract, with an eye toward reestablishing his value ahead of next offseason — in which case the Boston Red Sox are a team to watch.

On the surface, Story is an imperfect fit for Boston. The Red Sox already have a really good shortstop. Perhaps you’ve heard of him: Xander Bogaerts.

But, peel back the onion, and there’s a case to be made for Boston targeting Story, if his market drops to a certain level. There’s also evidence to suggest the Red Sox are keeping tabs on the situation, if nothing else, as MLB Network’s Jon Heyman recently said Boston showed interest in Story.

Heyman floated that Story could play second base for the Red Sox, who currently are positioned to deploy Kiké Hernández and/or Christian Arroyo at the keystone in 2022. Analytics favor Story’s defense over Bogaerts’ glove work, though, so moving the latter to second base might prove more beneficial.

Whatever the case, the Red Sox would boast one of the game’s most offensively gifted infields, with Rafael Devers and Bobby Dalbec expected to hold down third base and first base, respectively. Tristan Casas, the organization’s top prospect, probably will factor into the first-base plans at some point in 2022, as well, adding to the unit’s overall upside.

Now, one could argue the Red Sox have more pressing needs.