Should Red Sox Target Trevor Story In Outside-The-Box Offseason Move?

Trevor Story had a nightmare 2021 — when you consider the Colorado Rockies’ struggles, along with the shortstop’s underwhelming production, which ultimately could limit his earning power in free agency this Major League Baseball offseason.
But that doesn’t mean the dream of landing a lucrative contract is dead. Story simply might need to delay his long-term riches and instead settle for a one-year, pillow contract, with an eye toward reestablishing his value ahead of next offseason — in which case the Boston Red Sox are a team to watch.
On the surface, Story is an imperfect fit for Boston. The Red Sox already have a really good shortstop. Perhaps you’ve heard of him: Xander Bogaerts.
But, peel back the onion, and there’s a case to be made for Boston targeting Story, if his market drops to a certain level. There’s also evidence to suggest the Red Sox are keeping tabs on the situation, if nothing else, as MLB Network’s Jon Heyman recently said Boston showed interest in Story.
Heyman floated that Story could play second base for the Red Sox, who currently are positioned to deploy Kiké Hernández and/or Christian Arroyo at the keystone in 2022. Analytics favor Story’s defense over Bogaerts’ glove work, though, so moving the latter to second base might prove more beneficial.
Whatever the case, the Red Sox would boast one of the game’s most offensively gifted infields, with Rafael Devers and Bobby Dalbec expected to hold down third base and first base, respectively. Tristan Casas, the organization’s top prospect, probably will factor into the first-base plans at some point in 2022, as well, adding to the unit’s overall upside.
Now, one could argue the Red Sox have more pressing needs.
Like in the outfield, where Boston has flexibility thanks to Hernández’s versatility and the addition of a true center fielder, Jackie Bradley Jr., in the trade that sent Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Or in the rotation despite Boston signing three starters — Michael Wacha, James Paxton and Rich Hill — in wake of Eduardo Rodriguez’s departure.
Heck, even the bullpen could use reinforcement, with Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom acknowledging Dec. 1 the club will at some point look into adding relievers.
But Story, a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger winner, has an extensive track record — at a premium position, no less — and could provide ample bang for Boston’s buck if his market fails to materialize. The Red Sox absolutely should think outside the box, even if nothing comes of it.
Why? Well, look no further than Marcus Semien.
Semien just signed a seven-year, $175 million contract with the Texas Rangers one offseason after settling for a one-year, $18 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. He gambled on himself in 2021, after a disappointing 2020, and it paid dividends — both for Semien and the Jays.
Semien shifted to second base and enjoyed a monster age-30 season in which he launched 42 home runs, totaled 102 RBIs and finished third in American League MVP voting while winning both a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger. Who’s to say Story, 29, can’t follow a similar path in 2022 (and beyond)?
Of course, the odds of replicating Semien’s 2021 season are slim. Semien posted 6.6 fWAR, tied for the third-highest mark in MLB behind Trea Turner (6.9) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (6.7). Story’s career-best is 6.0 fWAR, in 2019, and he’s coming off a 2021 in which he posted 3.5 fWAR.
Still, a bounce-back campaign is well within reason, even though Story has been a better hitter at offense-friendly Coors Field throughout his MLB career. And reentering free agency next winter could prove especially advantageous for Story with fewer top-tier middle infielders available. This offseason, Story joined Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Javier Báez and Semien in a loaded shortstop class.
Basically, for the Red Sox, it all comes down to opportunity. If things progress to the point where Story is comfortable accepting a one-year, high-dollar contract — say, $25 million? — and changing positions, if necessary, then Boston should at least consider the short-term expenditure.
Not only would Story lengthen the Red Sox’s lineup, with an enticing blend of power and speed from the right side of the plate. He also would improve Boston’s infield defense and, by extension, deepen the outfield, as Hernández’s services presumably wouldn’t be required at second base.
And what if Bogaerts opts out of his contract after 2022? The Red Sox will have given Story a trial run in Boston, potentially leading to a long-term arrangement that safeguards against Bogaerts’ exit.
All of this, again, is contingent upon Story’s market. Heyman also mentioned the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners as potential suitors, and one never should rule out the New York Yankees. It’s still possible Story secures a contract more in line with the six-year, $126 million deal MLB Trade Rumors projected at the onset of free agency, and that, obviously, isn’t quite as palatable, especially since whichever team signs him will need to relinquish draft-pick compensation since he rejected Colorado’s qualifying offer.
Until then, it’s OK to fantasize about the possibilities.