New Tristan Thompson Allegations Won’t Sit Well With Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson (allegedly) is up to his old tricks again.

The Daily Mail reported Friday, citing court documents, that the NBA center was set to become a father for the third time after an alleged fling with a personal trainer, Maralee Nichols.

This probably won’t sit well with Thompson’s longtime girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian, especially since the court documents reportedly allege the baby was conceived during Thompson’s birthday celebrations in March, when he still was dating Kardashian.

According to the Daily Mail, Thompson acknowledged in a declaration included in the filing that he had sex with Nichols several times at a hotel after they attended a party together. Thompson reportedly claims that was the only instance of them being intimate, though, whereas Nichols’ lawyers reportedly allege the affair began at least “five months” before the birthday celebrations, involved her traveling to California on multiple occasions and continued after she became pregnant.

Nichols reportedly is suing Thompson — who has a 3-year-old daughter with Kardashian and a 4-year-old son with another ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig — for child support, with the new baby expected to arrive Friday.

Thompson’s statement, signed off on Aug. 5, reportedly refers to Kardashian, a reality TV star, as his “ex-girlfriend.” The two have had an on-again, off-again relationship for years.

Thompson, the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, is in the midst of his first season with the Sacramento Kings. He previously spent nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning an NBA title in 2016, and one with the Boston Celtics.