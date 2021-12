NESN Logo Sign In

Social media blew up during the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks game Tuesday night.

With the Rams and Seahawks duking it out in a close game in the fourth game, Russell Wilson tossed up what could’ve been a game-changing pass, but DeeJay Dallas was unable to hold on to the ball. Some on social media believe there should have been a pass interference call on the play, but no flags were thrown.

Hell yes it was. Swear stripes have money on games as any other time that damn flag is thrown a country mile to make sure everyone sees it but now we?re going to issue an Unsportsmanlike?? — Matt Williamson (@Mwilliamson46) December 22, 2021

That reminds me of the saints one that didn?t get called — HollisterSweater (@Ho11isterbruh) December 22, 2021

Delete this you know it is — Sean (@LitMan_sean) December 22, 2021

He?s being tackled before the ball is even close lol — Nik (@SeahawksNik) December 22, 2021

A million times yes — Stefan Ryder (@stefan_ryder) December 22, 2021

What do you think?