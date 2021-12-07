Twitter Picking Bills Against Patriots After 2015 Mac Jones Tweet Surfaces

NESN Logo Sign In

The Buffalo Bills entered Monday’s game against the New England Patriots as -140 favorites, via DraftKings Sportsbook, and Twitter really liked those odds after an old tweet from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones began making the rounds ahead of kickoff.

In November 2015, when he was a high school junior, Jones tweeted that he had never seen snow, which makes sense as Jones went to high school in Florida before playing college football at Alabama.

I have never seen snow ? — Mac Jones (@MacJones_10) November 22, 2015

Jones already played in light snow at Gillette Stadium in Week 12, but he’s set to get some experience in true football weather on Monday, with lake effect snow swirling ahead of kickoff and intense wind slated to continue throughout the night in Buffalo.

And Twitter is well aware:

bills by a million https://t.co/ipzBkmD7hV — Tony X (@soIoucity) December 6, 2021

PUTTING THE HOUSE ON THE BILLS -3 https://t.co/rs1DCiU2OW — Raleighwood Scott (@ScottNCSU) December 6, 2021

It just gets worse and worse for the Mac Jones over gang https://t.co/IxlNRM5D36 — ZirkClause ?? (@Zirksee) December 6, 2021

After that Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans, Jones didn’t seem bothered by playing in cold temperatures and light snow, saying it was “a mindset thing.”

We’ll see how he does Monday night.