Twitter Points Out Texans Punter’s Striking Resemblance To Bill Burr

No, Bill Burr hasn’t ditched stand-up in order to punt for the Houston Texans.

That job belongs to Cameron Johnston, who’s amid his first season in Houston after three with the Philadelphia Eagles. But given their eerily similar looks, countless folks on Twitter were joking it was Burr punting for the Texans after Johnston booted one during Sunday’s Seattle-Houston game at NRG Stadium.

That is Bill Burr. Sorry, I know Bill Burr when I see him and that is Bill Burr. https://t.co/AwFE8BPIM1 — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 12, 2021

Bill Burr pretending to be Texans punter ?Cameron Johnston? all season. pic.twitter.com/Fb9Pk8lcVk — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 12, 2021

Had no idea Bill Burr was on the Texans ?? pic.twitter.com/Tl7IE4iUdK — Haus Sports (@haussportsaz) December 12, 2021

You cannot convince me this isn?t Bill Burr @billburr pic.twitter.com/KOOD50WgUw — Robert Wilson ? (@TheFFGator) December 12, 2021

There’s a good chance Burr already is well-aware of his punter lookalike, as the superstar comedian is a big-time football fan.