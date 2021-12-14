Ty Law Has Good Reason For Believing Steve Belichick Will Be NFL Head Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

Steve Belichick is in Year 10 as a member of the Patriots coaching staff, but could he be responsible for an NFL team one day?

New England has the No. 1 defense in the league and has been a huge factor in helping the Patriots overcome their 2-4 start to improve to 9-4 and earn the AFC’s top seed through 13 games.

Bill Belichick has been the head coach of the Patriots since 2000 and has not given any indication as to when he will retire. But could his son be the one to take the reigns from his father when that time comes? Or could another head coaching opportunity call his name in the future?

For one former Patriot, he believes that “absolutely” is the case.

“I know Steve, and I absolutely believe he’ll be a head coach,” Ty Law said during an appearance on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “Hell, what’s his last name? He’s been around the game and around coaching since he was born. His grandfather, Bill’s dad, was a coach. It’s like it’s in his DNA, and the last name Belichick does not hurt. So when it comes to owners looking for young head coaches that have been around it all, if they can’t get Belichick and see what’s in his brain, let’s hire his son and we’ll get some of that. I really believe that he’ll get a head coaching job soon. … He knows what he’s doing because he’s been there. Since he was born, he was going to be a head coach. I’d love to see him get his opportunity to go spread his wings.”

Law also had a good reason for believing Steve Belichick would seek an opportunity elsewhere should his father continue to be a head coach for years to come.

“If the opportunity presented itself and he feels that he’s ready, what’s he going to do, wait for Bill to leave?,” Law said. “What could be a better situation than to go whoop your daddy’s ass somewhere else? Who wouldn’t want to do that? I know I would. And I don’t think he’s going to be the successor (in New England), because I think Josh McDaniels is waiting for that one, unless he takes another job somewhere. I think the Patriots are going to keep on rolling, so in order for him to establish himself and get out of his dad’s shadow, he’s going to have to go somewhere else and try to beat Bill’s ass. That’s what sons are supposed to do.”