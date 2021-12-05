UConn Star Paige Bueckers Leaves Game With Non-Contact Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The UConn women’s basketball team currently is ranked No. 2 in the nation, but their future is uncertain after sophomore star Paige Bueckers left Sunday’s game with a non-contact knee injury.

Bueckers was helped off the court by teammates after she collapsed in front of the UConn bench with 38 seconds left to play against No. 24 Notre Dame. The Huskies ended up winning, 73-54 — with a game-high, 22-point contribution from the guard. She also finished with four rebounds, four assists and five steals, playing every minute of the game until she was injured.

Paige Bueckers was carried off the court after an apparent leg injury.



Hope she's OK ? pic.twitter.com/CE5I1azDKn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2021

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said Bueckers will undergo an MRI and “it looked like it probably hyperextended,” according to Alexa Philippou of The Hartford Courant.

Bueckers entered Sunday averaging 35.6 minutes per game with 21 points, 6.6 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals through her first five appearances for the 5-1 Huskies.