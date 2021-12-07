UConn’s Paige Bueckers Has Broken Leg; Here’s Return Timeline

NESN Logo Sign In

The UConn women’s basketball team could be without star Paige Bueckers for two months.

Bueckers suffered a non-contact injury Sunday during the Huskies’ game against Notre Dame and had to be helped off the court. Even though the Huskies went on to beat the Fighting Irish, it probably would swap the win if it meant not losing Bueckers for an extended period of time.

The school announced Tuesday Bueckers suffered a tibial plateau fracture and will miss 6-8 weeks.

The star guard was averaging 35.6 minutes and 21 points per game heading into Sunday’s contest. Bueckers notched a game-high 22 points in the weekend win before the injury occurred.

“I’m not interested in how fast we can get someone back; I’m interested in what’s best for them long term,” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement, adding it would be hard to describe just how much basketball means to Bueckers.

Auriemma has been questioned for keeping Bueckers in during the last stretch of the game given the comfortable lead UConn had at the time of her injury coupled with playing every minute, as well.

It’s certainly a tough loss for the Huskies, who sit fourth in the Big East standings.