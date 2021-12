NESN Logo Sign In

Who doesn’t love an amusement park ride?

NESN’s Meredith Gorman went over to The Banner in Worcester, Mass. this week to ask Boston Bruins fans what about their favorite amusement park rides.

A ride in Walt Disney World? Maybe Canobie Lake Park? There’s always one to remember.

To see what the fans had to say, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light.