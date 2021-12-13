Urban Meyer’s Dead-Fish Handshake With Mike Vrabel Now Instant Meme

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, as he has done so many times this season, left a lot to be desired Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
And while Meyer’s Jaguars being shutout in a 20-0 defeat was the most prominent example, so was his postgame handshake with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.
Meyer essentially looked like a pouting toddler when Vrabel ran his way postgame, and his extremely brief and uninterested interaction turned into an instant meme on social media.
Check out what some had to say on Twitter following the Week 14 game:
The Jaguars now have lost five straight games and fell to 2-11 with the loss.
It feels like Meyer’s time with the organization has run its course.