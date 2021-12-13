Urban Meyer’s Dead-Fish Handshake With Mike Vrabel Now Instant Meme

NESN Logo Sign In

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, as he has done so many times this season, left a lot to be desired Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

And while Meyer’s Jaguars being shutout in a 20-0 defeat was the most prominent example, so was his postgame handshake with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Meyer essentially looked like a pouting toddler when Vrabel ran his way postgame, and his extremely brief and uninterested interaction turned into an instant meme on social media.

Check out what some had to say on Twitter following the Week 14 game:

LOLOL look at the handshake between Mike Vrabel and Urban Meyer.



Urban looks absolutely miserable. pic.twitter.com/RF0G3rDuC5 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 12, 2021

Urban Meyer cannot wait to be firedpic.twitter.com/GK2noXRg9M — Action Network NFL (@ActionNetNFL) December 12, 2021

Urban Meyer? More like Oscar Mayer. This guy?s a grade A wiener pic.twitter.com/g28b5AZwcZ — Ol? Saint Mick #HonkHonk (@ColeyMick) December 12, 2021

Cannot stop watching Urban Meyer soullessly shake hands with Mike Vrabel and just sort of wander off with a blank look on his face pic.twitter.com/VtYX2swqay — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 12, 2021

Urban Meyer is the type of guy that talks trash on the pong table, then blames his teammate when he sucks.



pic.twitter.com/PlSbpgSZyu — BetMGM ? (@BetMGM) December 12, 2021

The Jaguars now have lost five straight games and fell to 2-11 with the loss.

It feels like Meyer’s time with the organization has run its course.