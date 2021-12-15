Warriors’ Steph Curry Passes Ray Allen On All-Time NBA Three-Point List

NESN Logo Sign In

That didn’t take long.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry broke former Boston Celtics guard Ray Allen’s all-time three-point record against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

To make matters even better, he drilled the shot in front of the Allen who was in attendance for the affair. Former record-holder and Indiana Pacers great Reggie Miller also was in attendance announcing the game for TNT.

You can see a video of the historic shot below:

The long-ball to pass Allen was Curry’s 2,974 of his career with many more still to come for the 33-year-old. It took Allen 1,300 games to reach 2,973 made threes for his career and just 789 for Curry to pass him.