Washington Football Team Torches Raiders With Tweet After Week 13 Win

The Washington Football Team earned their fourth straight win Sunday against the Raiders on the field at Allegiant Stadium, and then proceeded to torch Las Vegas off of it.

Washington took to Twitter shortly after the Football Team earned a 17-15 comeback win and probably caused many NFL fans to do a double take due to their postgame tweet.

Washington improved to 6-6 on the season as it continues to be in the NFC playoff picture with a wild card spot. Las Vegas, who dropped to 6-6, fell deeper in the postseason hole as the Raiders continue to be on the outside looking in.