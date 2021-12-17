Watch Tiger Woods, Son Charlie Take Swings At PNC Championship

Tiger is looking good

by

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie took to the golf course Friday to get some swings in ahead of the PNC Championship during Friday’s pro-am.

The actual tournament doesn’t start until Saturday, but the father-son duo wanted to get some practice in before the big day.

Check out the videos below:

Charlie’s swing certainly looks a lot like his iconic father’s, but it’s also encouraging to see how good Tiger’s swing looks less than a year after a car accident nearly cost him his leg and his life.

The tournament is set for Dec. 18-19 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.

