Watch Tiger Woods, Son Charlie Take Swings At PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie took to the golf course Friday to get some swings in ahead of the PNC Championship during Friday’s pro-am.

The actual tournament doesn’t start until Saturday, but the father-son duo wanted to get some practice in before the big day.

Check out the videos below:

Tiger's club toss. Charlie's recoil. ?



Team Woods is definitely ready for @PNCchampionship. pic.twitter.com/pN7o3YErJd — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) December 17, 2021

Charlie’s swing certainly looks a lot like his iconic father’s, but it’s also encouraging to see how good Tiger’s swing looks less than a year after a car accident nearly cost him his leg and his life.