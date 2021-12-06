What Bruins Thought About Facing Tuukka Rask In Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Tuukka Rask in live action for the Boston Bruins, but there was a taste of it Monday morning in Brighton.

With Linus Ullmark dealing with a non-COVID illness, the Bruins had Rask serve as their emergency backup goalie in practice, marking the first session he’s participated in since undergoing offseason hip surgery.

Well hello there, EBUG Tuukka Rask ? pic.twitter.com/fiq85YEEui — NESN (@NESN) December 6, 2021

“It was good to see him,” coach Joe Sacco told reporters. “Brought a little excitement, a level up for the boys, so, yes, it’s good to see him out there.

“Just by watching him, he looked good. I can’t tell as far as how close he is or not, but certainly looked good out there — I think he had some fun, and I know the guys were excited to see him there.”

Rask has been working out and rehabbing at Warrior Ice Arena, and interest in a reunion when he’s good to ramp up for games is mutual.

“It’s always fun having him out there,” Brad Marchand said. “It’s incredibly frustrating shooting on him. You try to shoot as hard as you can and he just makes it look so simple. He’s just such a gifted, talented goalie. It’s great to see him back out there again.