What Ime Udoka Believed Was Most Disappointing Part Of Loss Vs. Lakers

NESN Logo Sign In

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka wasn’t thrilled with the effort Boston showed during its nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Tuesday night, and played a major role in a 117-102 defeat.

“A little disappointed as far as feel like we were out-hustled, out-toughed a little bit,” Udoka said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “They (Lakers) wanted to put their head down and get to the basket and they did too easily. It hasn’t happened in a long time, that’s what I told the guys, ‘A little blip on the radar.’

“But we need to get back to it tomorrow, and we got a chance to,” Udoka continued, referencing the second game of a back-to-back against the crosstown Los Angeles Clippers. “That part was disappointing as far as them really wanting to put their head down and then getting to the basket, getting whatever they wanted, as I mentioned. And so we said, obviously, we’re better than that defensively. We’ve shown that and the effort and lack of toughness showed a little bit tonight.”

Perhaps best depicting that was the fact the Celtics allowed 66 points in the paint. it was the most they’ve allowed this season while the Lakers scored 17 points in transition, as well.

“I think our defense was poor from the start as far as, like I said, recognition of who we wanted to help on to and off off, who we wanted to invite shots too. And then you look at 66 points in the paint. That started early. They got pretty much everything they wanted on all accounts,” Udoka said. “I don’t feel like the defensive effort, overall and just recognition was great today. Not one of our best nights defensively.”

Robert Williams spoke after the game and put the ownership on both himself and the team noting it was just a string of mistakes.

“Just messing up simple coverages,” Williams said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston. “Got to take it personally and fix it.”