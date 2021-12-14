What NBA Execs Believe About Celtics’ Stance On Jaylen Brown Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown is one of the Boston Celtics’ “untouchables,” but just how secure is that status?

That question emerges from quotes of anonymous NBA executives, which appeared in a column Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer published Wednesday. The executives believe the idea of trading Brown or fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum are non-starters for Boston.

“Talking to Boston, those are the only two untouchables,” one assistant general manager told Fischer.

However sources told Fischer Brown’s recent injury troubles has “increased” speculation around the league about his availability in a potential trade.

“It is an ongoing topic of conversation among sources familiar with both players,” Fischer wrote.

Brown and Tatum are the NBA’s premier young wing duo, but the Celtics’ .500 start to the season has prompted speculation about breaking up the tandem. That’s an idea other NBA executives were happy to discuss with Fischer, if for no other reason than to stir the proverbial pot.

“I think they’re starting to get to a place where they don’t think (brown) and Jayson Tatum can coexist,” another assistant general manager told Fischer.