What Skip Bayless Believes Patriots-Bills Said About Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Following Monday night’s bizarre game in Buffalo, Skip Bayless can’t help but wonder what Bill Belichick actually thinks about Mac Jones.

Jones did not have a busy night at Highmark Stadium, to say the least. The rookie quarterback only attempted three passes against the Bills, largely due to the violent winds whipping through upstate New York. The Patriots ran the football 46 times and only put up 14 points, but it was enough to take down their AFC East rival.

Bayless was ripping off takes during and after the Week 13 finale. The longtime pundit kept the train moving Tuesday morning during the latest episode of FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed.”

“How many points did the Patriots score last night? 14 points! 14 points!” Bayless said. “What were they on third down last night? Two-of-12 and they got away with it. Is this not an indictment of Mac Jones? Because, to me, this is saying, ‘I have no regard for my rookie quarterback because I won’t even let him throw with the wind last night and I got away with it.'”

Bayless probably is making this into a bigger deal than it needs to be. The Patriots were finding great success on the ground against the Bills, and Josh Allen and Co. weren’t really showing any signs of life against New England’s defense. Grinding out yards, eating up clock and keeping the Bills at bay was proving to be a great formula for the visitors, and if it wasn’t broken, why fix it?

It feels safe to assume Jones will be taking to the air much more the next time the Patriots take the field. Following its Week 14 bye, New England will meet the Indianapolis Colts indoors at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 18.