What To Expect From Jesper Froden, Kyle Keyser After Call-Ups To Bruins

With the six additions to the COVID-19 protocol for the Boston Bruins this week, prospects are getting some big opportunities.

In response to Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman going into the protocols, the Bruins called up goalie Kyle Keyser and winger Jesper Froden from Providence. They join Oskar Steen and Jack Studnicka, who were called up Wednesday.

Froden, 27, is in his first season in North America after signing with the Bruins over the offseason. His game is polished and he had a real nice training camp, and since has gone down to Providence and played well. He has four goals and nine assists in 21 games, playing largely on his off side on a line with Steen and Steven Fogarty — which, as Bruce Cassidy put it, is arguably Providence’s most productive and consistent lines.

He’ll start Thursday’s game against the New York Islanders on the fourth line left wing with Curtis Lazar and Karson Kuhlman.

“Froden’s played predominantly left side,” Cassidy said of the right-shot winger, over Zoom. “We just saw him down in the lobby, so I’ll have to have a discussion with him before the game where he feels most comfortable. It’s his first NHL game, so that’s what Ryan Mougenel and Donny (Sweeney) had said, he’d played both sides, so I think he’ll be comfortable on either.”

While it’s unclear how specifically the Bruins plan to use Froden, he’s emerged as an all-situations player in the AHL, so he could see some time on special teams.

“He’s a skilled player, can play in traffic, make good plays, compliment good players,” Cassidy said “He’s played in the bumper on the power play, which for us, losing (Patrice Bergeron and Craig Smith), is important to have someone in there that’s played it before. … I know he’s been good on the kill, I don’t know if he’ll have that responsibility here, we’ll discuss that with Joe (Sacco).”