Where NFL Writer Ranks Mac Jones Among Starting QBs After Week 13

One NFL writer believes Mac Jones ranks within the top half of all of the 32 starting quarterbacks across the league.

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal on Wednesday released his latest QB power rankings, with the New England Patriots rookie coming in at No. 13. Jones maintained that spot despite only throwing three passes in the Patriots’ win in Buffalo over the Bills on Monday night.

“I’m not going to knock Mac Jones for only throwing three passes in the Buffalo wind or make the same tired joke about his completion percentage,” Rosenthal wrote. “If the Bills’ offense had played better, Jones would have been asked to throw more. If the Patriots didn’t pop an early touchdown run and play with the lead, Jones would have been asked to throw more. Jones’ arm strength and Bill Belichick’s nostalgia for 1940s football must have been factors, too.”

Jones is very comfortably the highest-ranked rookie, as Trevor Lawrence — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft — checked in at No. 28. The New York Jets’ Zach Wilson owns the second-to-last spot on Rosenthal’s list.

One spot behind Jones is Carson Wentz, whose Indianapolis Colts will host the Patriots when Bill Belichick’s team returns to game action following its Week 14 bye.