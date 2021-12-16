Who Would Star In Film On Tom Brady? Bruce Arians’ Answer Won’t Surprise You

The 2022 Netflix movie “Home Team” centering on New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, along with the newly-released film “American Underdog” on legendary quarterback Kurt Warner has some thinking about which other star athletes could soon be in the movies.

Tom Brady, who already has starred in his share of documentaries, undoubtedly will be approached about a movie or two once his playing days are over. And it prompted Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians to receive a playful question about who would star as Brady.

“I don’t know, I’m not a movie guy,” Arians said, per the team. “Brad Pitt.”

Ah, yes. One of the GOAT actors playing none other than the GOAT himself. It makes too much sense, right?

Arians was also asked the same thing about himself.

“He’s too old, but probably Nick Nolte, or Bruce Willis,” Arians said.

A second straight Super Bowl for Brady and Arians certainly would make for a good script.

