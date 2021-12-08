Why ‘Biggest Surprise’ Of Bruins Season Isn’t Surprising At All

NESN Logo Sign In

One aspect of the Boston Bruins season shouldn’t shock anyone.

The “biggest surprise” ESPN’s Kristen Shilton noted about the Bruins season Wednesday centers around Boston left wing Brad Marchand, who has proven in 2021-22 to be as good and pesky as ever.

“The Bruins not being in a playoff spot through 21 games? A little surprising,” Shelton wrote. “More shocking? That anyone is surprised by 33-year-old Brady Marchand still being both the Bruins’ top scorer and as provocative as ever.”

Marchand led the Bruins in points in 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21 and was second in 2019-20.

He leads Boston so far in 2021-22 with 24 points, five more than second-place David Pastrnak and six more than third-place Patrice Bergeron. Marchand, however, has racked up his points total in 18 games, compared to the 21 in which Pastrnak and Bergeron have appeared.

Marchand has appeared in fewer games than his linemates because the NHL suspended him for three games Nov. 29 for slew-footing the Vancouver Canucks’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Marchand is expected to return Wednesday night when the Bruins visit the Canucks. Don’t be surprised if he appears on the scoresheet and picks up where he left off.