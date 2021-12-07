Why Bruce Cassidy Won’t Travel With Bruins To Canada For Three-Game Week

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins will be without their head coach for their upcoming Canadian road trip.

Bruce Cassidy has been in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol for a week. He experienced mild symptoms and is feeling better, but he won’t travel with the Bruins as they embark on a three-game week with matchups against the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

After Tuesday’s morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena, assistant coach Joe Sacco, who’s been filling in for Cassidy, revealed the Bruins still will be without their head coach when they travel north of the border.

Since Cassidy’s positive COVID-19 test was a week ago coupled with Canada’s travel restrictions when someone contracts the virus, Boston’s head coach will need to stay behind for the duration of the trip. Cassidy is expected to rejoin the Bruins once they return home this weekend.

While it’s certainly not ideal to be without your head coach for a road trip, the Bruins are on a four-game point streak and have won three of their last four games.

Puck drop from Rogers Arena for Wednesday’s Bruins-Canucks tilt is set for 9 p.m. ET.