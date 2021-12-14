Why Bruins Are Playing Jake DeBrusk In Top Six With Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Out

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — For myriad reasons, the Boston Bruins have needed to play Jake DeBrusk over the last six games, even though he’s requested a trade.

Now, the Bruins not only need to use him, but also use him in a prominent role.

The B’s will be without Brad Marchand and Craig Smith for the next six games after they were placed in the COVID-19 protocols. During morning skate Tuesday ahead of Boston’s meeting against the Vegas Golden Knights, which Marchand did take part in, it was DeBrusk skating in Smith’s vacated spot on the second line right wing.

Where he’ll go now that Marchand can’t play is unclear, but it is trending toward a spot in the top six being his to lose for the foreseeable future.

“Someone had to go to the right side, right?” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday morning. “We could put (Karson Kuhlman) back in, but at the end of the day we’ve got a lot of left wingers. We’ve seen Erik Haula play better on the left side than in the middle. Jake has played the right, last year, it’s a chance to move up the lineup a little bit. Playing with Taylor Hall, he’s a guy that he looks up to, so maybe that sparks him as well.”

Secondary scoring has been a point of emphasis for the Bruins, who are a markedly better team when they are getting scoring from players whose sweaters don’t read Marchand, Bergeron or Pastrnak. After Hall, DeBrusk has arguably the highest potential to offer goal-scoring.

“Jake has the ability to finish, we’ve seen that,” Cassidy said. “He had a couple of nice goals on the road trip, power-play goals. If he can translate that into some 5-on-5 numbers, some secondary scoring, that’s what we all want. He wants that, we want that, that helps the team win, so just thought he was probably a good fit to go up there. So, we’ll give it a look.”