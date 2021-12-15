Why Danny Ainge Believes He’s ‘Natural And Perfect Fit’ With Jazz

NESN Logo Sign In

Danny Ainge predicts he’ll take to his new professional home like a fish to water.

The veteran NBA executive believes he’s a “natural and perfect” fit with the Utah Jazz, whom he joined Wednesday as their CEO and alternate governor. Ainge’s ties to Utah date back 44-plus years, as he played at Brigham Young University between 1977 and 1981and returned to the area earlier this year after leaving his post as Boston Celtics president of basketball operations.

“… Joining the Jazz was a natural and perfect fit for me, as my roots in Utah are deep and strong. This is a team that has a tremendous foundation of players and people, and (general manager) Justin (Zanik) and (head coach) Quin (Snyder) are doing an amazing job. I am excited to collaborate with them, be a resource, and share the perspective I have as we work together to bring our fans the success that they deserve.”

Ainge started his new job Wednesday, ending his so-called retirement after six-plus months. His Jazz appointment also stops speculation about his return, as rumors recently had linked him with potential moves to Utah and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Jazz have started the season 19-7 and are in third place in the Western Conference. If Ainge can lead the organization to a higher positions, the success Utah seeks won’t be too far away.