Why Danny Ainge Is Looking Forward To New Role With Jazz Front Office

Danny Ainge shared Wednesday after joining the front office of the Utah Jazz that his juices are flowing, and his excitement after six-plus months off is fully ramped up.

Ainge spoke to the media after he was hired as Utah’s CEO and alternate governor on Wednesday. He previously worked as the president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics before resigning from the position in June. He gets back into the NBA just 26 games in the 2021 season.

Ainge, 62, certainly made it seem like his reasons for choosing the Jazz were multifold.

He explained how owner Ryan Smith, general manager Justin Zanik and head coach Quin Snyder sold him with their energy and enthusiasm.

“I feel like Justin and I are excited to work together,” Ainge said, per CLNS Media.

Ainge added, however, that his role will be different than it was with the Celtics. He didn’t want the same position.

“It’s a different role as governor, of course. But I’m not going to be the president of basketball operations. I’m not going to be the guy that’s running day-to-day. That’s going to be Justin. We’ll have an opportunity to communicate with him and share the experiences that I’ve had.”