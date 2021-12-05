Why Hall Of Famer Kurt Warner Still Is Unsure About Mac Jones’ Upside

Warner isn't totally on the Jones hype train yet

Kurt Warner has been impressed by Mac Jones, but the Hall of Fame quarterback still wants to see more from the New England Patriots signal-caller.

Warner recently lauded Jones for his field vision and even offered the take that the Alabama product is playing better than Tom Brady did in his first season as a starter in Foxboro. That said, the Rams legend isn’t completely sold on Jones quite yet.

“We’ve seen him make some really good throws, but I don’t know what his upside is,” Warner told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I’ve always believed at some point that you have to consistently make these off-platform throws, or throws when guys are in your face and you’re in different places, and some guys can physically do that and some guys can’t. That … kind of determines, to me, how good a guy like Mac can be. Will he get to the point that he becomes a Tom Brady, who can carry a team with his right arm? That’s yet to be seen.”

Jones on Monday night will have an opportunity to make Warner more of a believer. The Patriots’ road tilt against the Buffalo Bills in primetime will be the toughest test of the 23-year-old’s young career to date.

Syndication: Arizona Republic
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
