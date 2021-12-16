Why Patriots’ Kyle Van Noy Believes He’s One Of NFL’s Smartest Players

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo made an interesting observation earlier this week when discussing Kyle Van Noy’s penchant for disrupting passing lanes.

Van Noy, Mayo said, does a good job of “just hearing what the quarterback is saying” — an uncommon compliment for a defensive player to receive. Mayo explained how this trait, along with Van Noy’s thorough film study, above-average anticipation and positional versatility, has helped the linebacker rack up nine passes defended over his last seven games, more than any Patriots front-seven defender has tallied in any full season since 2003.

Ahead of the Patriots’ Saturday night matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, Van Noy was asked about Mayo’s distinct praise. He smiled.

“I like to say I’m one of the smartest players in the NFL,” the 30-year-old said Thursday. “I do a lot of study. I listened to older guys when they talked to me growing up. As you get older, your athleticism may go down a little bit, but you can make up for it by knowing where to go and knowing what the other team’s doing. It’s fun calling out (the other team’s) plays.”

Van Noy recalled a 2018 game against Matt Patricia’s Detroit Lions in which he and fellow Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who’d both played for Patricia in New England, simultaneously sniffed out a Lions play call.

“We both said ‘Toss!’ ” Van Noy said. “I think the (TV) camera picked it up. But that’s sick. I’m like Tony Romo for a second — but I guess right. I’m just messing. But we just take pride in it.”

Van Noy’s return — he spent last season with the Miami Dolphins — has given New England’s defense an undeniable boost this season, as have the reintegration of Hightower (after his 2020 opt-out) and the arrival of sack leader Matthew Judon.