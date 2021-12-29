Why Patriots Practice Squad RB Passed On Better Offer From Jaguars

NESN Logo Sign In

Devine Ozigbo might not have a future in New England, but he believes the Patriots have plenty to offer him.

Ozigbo, who spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints to start the 2021 NFL season, was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad at the end of November. The 2019 undrafted free agent actually was elevated for Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts, but he ultimately did not play a snap at Lucas Oil Stadium.

There’s a good chance Ozigbo never will see the field for New England. After all, the Patriots have a fairly crowded backfield and are one of the better rushing teams in all of football. So when the Jaguars came calling about a potential return to Jacksonville — on the active roster, mind you — one might assume Ozigbo would jump at the opportunity. Even if he played sparingly, the move would have guaranteed the 25-year-old at least three game checks.

But the Nebraska product, who was born in Boston, elected to stay with the Patriots. ESPN’s Mike Reiss explained why in a column published Sunday.

“Prior to finding out he would be elevated, Ozigbo had an opportunity to return to the Jaguars’ active roster, which would have guaranteed him at least three game checks,” Reiss wrote. “But he passed on it, in part because of his belief that he’s improving as a player under Patriots running backs coaches Ivan Fears and Vinnie Sunseri.”

For a player like Ozigbo, turning down guaranteed money could not have been an easy decision. But it could end up proving to be a great long-term play by the 25-year-old.