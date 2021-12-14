Antonio Brown’s Suspension Nears End, But Time With Buccaneers Could, Too

Brown served a three-game suspension for using a fake vaccine card

by

Antonio Brown is nearing his return to the NFL following his three-game suspension — which ends after Week 15 — but his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is uncertain.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, speaking to reporters Monday, was noncommittal regarding the wide receiver’s return to the team.

“I haven’t made that determination yet, but we’ll see how it goes,” Arians said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.

Brown — as well as safety Mike Edwards and former Buccaneers wide receiver John Franklin III — was found to have used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card following an NFL investigation, which stemmed from an allegation from his former personal chef.

Using a fake vaccine card also is a federal crime.

Whatever the decision, the Buccaneers likely will manage, considering Brown hasn’t played since Week 6 due to both suspension and injury.

More Football:

Giants QB Daniel Jones Still Not Cleared For Week 15 Vs. Cowboys
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, head coach Bill Belichick
Previous Article

Colts Writer (And Deflategate Truther) Shreds Patriots In Aggressive Tweet
NBA: Preseason-Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets
Next Article

Nets G James Harden Enters COVID Protocols, OUT Tuesday Vs. Raptors

Picked For You

Related