Will Celtics Win Another NBA Finals Before Lakers? Paul Pierce Answers

Either the Boston Celtics or Los Angeles Lakers will win their race to the top.

Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce on Monday predicted the Celtics will win the NBA Finals before the Lakers do. The teams are tied on 17 championships in the history of their respective franchises, and the next one to win will own the NBA record outright. Here’s why Pierce, a childhood Lakers fan who grew up to become a Celtics legend, believes Boston will take back the record for itself.

“Well, it looks like ? the Lakers got an opportunity, but I think they’re too old,” Pierce said on SHOWTIME Basketball’s “WHAT’S BURNIN.” “I think the Celtics will win another championship before the Lakers.”

The Lakers’ roster contains a host of NBA veterans: LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony each have 18 years’ experience in the Association; Dwight Howard and Trevor Ariza have 17; Rajon Rondo has 15; Russell Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan each have 13; Wayne Ellington has 12; Avery Bradley has 11; Anthony Davis and Kent Bazemore each have nine.

Contrast those numbers with the youthful Celtics roster: Al Horford has 14 years’ NBA experience; Enes Freedom has 10; Dennis Schröder has eight; Marcus Smart and Jabari Parker each have seven; Josh Richardson has six; Stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have five and four, respectively. You get the point.

The numbers suggest it’s now or never for the Lakers, who are 12-12 this season, but time seems to be on the side of the 13-11 Celtics.