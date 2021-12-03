You’ll Have To See This Michael Gallup Reception Vs. Saints To Believe It

NESN Logo Sign In

Thursday’s clash between the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints was just the first game of the NFL’s Week 13 slate.

But it’s pretty much a guarantee that no player will top the touchdown reception that Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup pulled off in the first quarter.

Gallup was cornered at the edge of the end zone in coverage from Saints’ quarterback Patrick Robinson, but he managed to jump up and grab the pass from Dak Prescott — as Robinson tried to force him back down — and get his feet back on the ground before gravity took him out of bounds.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Gallup was less than three yards away from both the end line and the sideline. The ball had a 31.9% completion probability.

The score and subsequent extra point from Greg Zuerlein put Dallas up 7-0 with one minute left to play in the first.